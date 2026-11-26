Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill shared that the arrests happened across several raids: Roshan Lal was caught with heroin and cash; Manjit Singh had an illegal pistol; Jasbir Singh, Gurlal Singh, and Shubam Bhandari were found with three pistols; Gurbhej Singh and Pawandeep Singh had five more.

Turns out, these men were in contact with foreign-based handlers who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons and narcotics for further distribution among criminal elements.

The police have filed four cases under strict anti-drug laws as part of their ongoing fight against trafficking.