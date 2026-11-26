Punjab Police bust Amritsar arms and drug networks, 7 arrested
Punjab Police just busted four illegal arms and drug networks in Amritsar, nabbing seven people in one go.
They seized nine pistols, 1.313kg of heroin, and ₹60,000 in cash, definitely not a small haul.
Commissioner Gill details raids and cases
Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill shared that the arrests happened across several raids: Roshan Lal was caught with heroin and cash; Manjit Singh had an illegal pistol; Jasbir Singh, Gurlal Singh, and Shubam Bhandari were found with three pistols; Gurbhej Singh and Pawandeep Singh had five more.
Turns out, these men were in contact with foreign-based handlers who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons and narcotics for further distribution among criminal elements.
The police have filed four cases under strict anti-drug laws as part of their ongoing fight against trafficking.