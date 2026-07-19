Punjab Police concluded Operation Prahaar-3.0 with 3,949 arrests statewide
India
Punjab Police just wrapped up Operation Prahaar-3.0, a huge statewide push to tackle organized crime and drug networks.
In a 16-day operation that concluded on July 18, they arrested 3,949 people after carrying out more than 5,400 raids with the help of over 10,000 officers.
Punjab Police seize heroin, tablets, cash
Among those arrested were over 1,200 drug peddlers and smugglers, plus thousands of wanted criminals.
The police also seized heroin, poppy husk, thousands of illegal tablets, and lakhs in suspected drug money.
Special DGP Praveen Sinha said this operation really shook up criminal activities and showed how serious Punjab Police is about cleaning up the state.