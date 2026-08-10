Punjab Police foil Babbar Khalsa International plot, seize 86-P grenade
Punjab Police just stopped a major terror plot linked to Babbar Khalsa International, reportedly backed by the ISI.
DGP Gaurav Yadav announced on August 10 that the Counter Intelligence Jalandhar and SBS Nagar teams arrested a key suspect and seized an 86-P hand grenade.
Preliminary investigation reveals the grenade was allegedly picked up from a secret dead letter box (DLB) near Adampur in Jalandhar, following orders from handlers abroad.
Police register case under explosives laws
A case is registered under explosives laws as police work to uncover everyone involved: foreign handlers, local helpers, and how weapons were moved around.
The sneaky DLB method gave investigators important leads about how this group operated.
DGP Yadav said, "In a major breakthrough against cross-border terror networks, Counter Intelligence #Jalandhar, in a joint operation with SBS Nagar Police, busts an #ISI-sponsored #BKI terror module operated by foreign-based handlers with the arrest of a key operative and recovers an 86-P hand grenade, foiling a planned attack."