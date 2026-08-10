Punjab Police foil Babbar Khalsa International plot, seize 86-P grenade

Punjab Police just stopped a major terror plot linked to Babbar Khalsa International, reportedly backed by the ISI.

DGP Gaurav Yadav announced on August 10 that the Counter Intelligence Jalandhar and SBS Nagar teams arrested a key suspect and seized an 86-P hand grenade.

Preliminary investigation reveals the grenade was allegedly picked up from a secret dead letter box (DLB) near Adampur in Jalandhar, following orders from handlers abroad.