Amritsar: Punjab cop shot; 2nd incident in 7 days
What's the story
An assistant sub-inspector of the Punjab Police was shot dead by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle in Amritsar late Friday night. This is the second such attack within a week. Harjit Singh, who belonged to Tarn Taran district and was on PCR duty at the time, was attacked at close range with a .30 bore pistol in Bhagtanwala grain market. The bullet hit him from behind near his neck.
Investigation update
Forensic examination underway
Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav confirmed that a .30 bore empty cartridge case was recovered from the scene and has been sent for forensic examination.
Blood spots were also found at the crime scene.
A technical investigation is underway, with police reviewing CCTV footage in the area.
Government response
CM Mann announces ₹1 crore compensation
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his condolences and announced compensation of ₹1 crore for Singh's family.
He praised the slain cop's courage and dedication, writing on X, "The Punjab Government stands like a rock with the martyr's family in this hour of grief."
This incident comes after an earlier attack on September 11, when another assistant sub-inspector was shot at in Amritsar.
Twitter Post
CM Bhagwant Mann's post on X
ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਾ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਵਿਖੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਨਿਭਾਉਂਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਸ਼ਹਾਦਤ ਦਾ ਜਾਮ ਪੀਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਸਹਾਇਕ ਥਾਣੇਦਾਰ ਹਰਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਬਹਾਦਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਲੋਂ ਸਲਾਮ... ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਅਥਾਹ ਹਿੰਮਤ ਅਤੇ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਸਮਰਪਣ ਨੂੰ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਯਾਦ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ...— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 18, 2026
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੁੱਖ ਦੀ ਇਸ ਘੜੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਹੀਦ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਚੱਟਾਨ ਵਾਂਗ ਖੜ੍ਹੀ ਹੈ...… pic.twitter.com/C7PffbK1dS
Political criticism
BJP, Congress slam AAP over incident
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over law and order in Punjab.
"Bhagwant Mann's rule has seen the complete demise of law and order on Punjab's soil," BJP's Tarun Chugh said.
Congress's Manish Tiwari also spoke about external interference from neighboring Pakistan contributing to the situation.