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Home / News / India News / Amritsar: Punjab cop shot; 2nd incident in 7 days
Amritsar: Punjab cop shot; 2nd incident in 7 days
The incident comes after an earlier attack on another assistant sub-inspector September 11

Amritsar: Punjab cop shot; 2nd incident in 7 days

By Snehil Singh
Sep 18, 2026
02:02 pm
What's the story

An assistant sub-inspector of the Punjab Police was shot dead by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle in Amritsar late Friday night. This is the second such attack within a week. Harjit Singh, who belonged to Tarn Taran district and was on PCR duty at the time, was attacked at close range with a .30 bore pistol in Bhagtanwala grain market. The bullet hit him from behind near his neck.

Investigation update

Forensic examination underway

Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav confirmed that a .30 bore empty cartridge case was recovered from the scene and has been sent for forensic examination.

Blood spots were also found at the crime scene.

A technical investigation is underway, with police reviewing CCTV footage in the area.

Government response

CM Mann announces ₹1 crore compensation

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his condolences and announced compensation of ₹1 crore for Singh's family.

He praised the slain cop's courage and dedication, writing on X, "The Punjab Government stands like a rock with the martyr's family in this hour of grief."

This incident comes after an earlier attack on September 11, when another assistant sub-inspector was shot at in Amritsar.

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Twitter Post

CM Bhagwant Mann's post on X

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Political criticism

BJP, Congress slam AAP over incident

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over law and order in Punjab.

"Bhagwant Mann's rule has seen the complete demise of law and order on Punjab's soil," BJP's Tarun Chugh said.

Congress's Manish Tiwari also spoke about external interference from neighboring Pakistan contributing to the situation.

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