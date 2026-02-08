Punjab Police's 'Operation Prahar-2' to begin February 10: Key details
India
Punjab Police is rolling out a big 72-hour crackdown called "Operation Prahar-2" starting February 10, 2026.
The focus? Nabbing wanted criminals and breaking up organized crime across all 28 districts.
About 12,000 officers in 2,000 teams will be on the job, with special attention on around 60 overseas-based gangsters said to be running things from abroad.
Police will also track gangster supporters
This phase includes efforts to track and seek extradition or deportation of fugitives hiding overseas.
Police will freeze properties, follow money trails, and search over 600 spots linked to gangster supporters.
They're also inviting the public to help.
The first phase already saw 5,290 arrests, so expectations are high for round two.