Punjab power cuts hit paddy season, protesters accuse AAP
India
Punjab is facing major power cuts right in the middle of paddy season, and people aren't happy.
With electricity demand climbing to 17,405 MW, homes, businesses, and farms are all dealing with outages.
Protests have broken out across the state as farmer groups and Congress accuse the AAP government of dropping the ball when it matters most.
Patiala police use water cannons
In Patiala, police used water cannons on Congress workers protesting outside power offices.
Farmers in places like Jalandhar say their crops are suffering because there's not enough electricity for irrigation.
Opposition leaders are calling out poor planning by the government, while farmers' unions warn they'll ramp up protests if things don't improve soon.
The situation is tense as everyone waits for a fix.