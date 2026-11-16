Punjab PSPCL launches OTS saving ₹518cr aiding 2.4 million families
Good news for domestic electricity consumers in Punjab with pending bills: PSPCL just rolled out a One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme that wipes out all late payment surcharges and interest.
Backed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, this move is set to help over 2.4 million families save a total of 5.18 billion rupees.
The offer covers outstanding domestic bills up to March 31, 2026, whether your connection is active or disconnected.
No penalties for eligible consumers
If you've got overdue domestic bills (but no cases of electricity theft or unauthorized use of electricity), you only need to pay the original amount: no extra penalties.
You can pay everything at once or start with just 25% up front and clear the rest over six months, with an extra six-month extension if needed.
Applying is easy: just fill out the online form within 45 days (no processing fees involved).
This is PSPCL's way of making it easier for eligible defaulting domestic consumers to get back on track with their power bills.