Good news for domestic electricity consumers in Punjab with pending bills: PSPCL just rolled out a One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme that wipes out all late payment surcharges and interest.

Backed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, this move is set to help over 2.4 million families save a total of 5.18 billion rupees.

The offer covers outstanding domestic bills up to March 31, 2026, whether your connection is active or disconnected.