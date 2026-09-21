Punjab questioned after Jagseer Singh suicide, family cites drug concerns
Punjab is facing tough questions after Jagseer Singh died by suicide outside the deputy commissioner's office in Sangrur on September 21.
His family says he had allegedly been raising the issue of drug sales in his village, Namol.
This comes just weeks after a similar tragedy involving another man, Gulzar Singh.
Family alleges attack, police register case
Jagseer's family says they were attacked and their property damaged for speaking up against the drug trade.
The situation has sparked criticism from opposition leaders, who are calling out the state government's response to Punjab's ongoing drug crisis.
Police have registered a case over the alleged assault, while the high court and National Commission for Scheduled Castes are now demanding updates on investigations.
Meanwhile, AAP leaders have rejected allegations that the government is shielding drug traffickers.