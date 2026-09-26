Punjab raises DA 8% from September 1 for staff, retirees
Big update for Punjab's government staff and retirees: the state just bumped up Dearness Allowance (DA) by 8%.
This increase kicks in from September 1, 2026, and will show up in paychecks as two 4% installments starting October.
The move is meant to help employees and pensioners cope with rising living costs after talks between unions and the government.
Over 300,000 employees demand DA arrears
Over 300,000 employees had been pushing for overdue DA payments, better pensions, and career growth since August.
While some demands, like the Punjab and Haryana High Court's directions on payment of all due DA and DR arrears within a fortnight, with the government saying the roughly ₹14,191 crore total would be impossible to pay in such a short period, are still being discussed, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann says the government is listening and wants to keep working with employees on their concerns.