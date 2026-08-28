Punjab records north India's largest monsoon shortfall of 34% June-August
Punjab just saw its biggest monsoon rainfall deficit in north India this year, getting 34% less rain than usual between June and August.
IMD numbers show the state got 229.2mm of rain against the normal 349mm, way lower than Haryana-Delhi-Chandigarh's 15% shortfall or Himachal Pradesh's 9%.
Punjab farmers face water stress
This dry spell is making life tough for Punjab's farmers, who depend on adequate water availability.
With rainfall down by nearly half in June and 26% in July, there is more pressure on groundwater and canals to keep fields green.
Reservoirs like Bhakra Dam are also running low, 46 feet below full capacity as of late August, so the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) is urging Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan to use water wisely, with no big rains expected soon.