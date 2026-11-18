Punjab reports 6,516 stubble burns despite 99.10% harvest, 2,001 FIRs
Punjab has reported 6,516 stubble burning incidents this season, even though 99.10% of paddy harvesting is done.
Authorities have filed 2,001 FIRs and issued environmental compensation of more than ₹1.15 crore, but the problem isn't going away in several districts.
Punjab increases enforcement, air quality worsens
The state government is stepping up enforcement efforts with fines and legal action.
Still, the ongoing burning is making air quality worse across Punjab, leading to smoggy skies and health worries for everyone who lives there.