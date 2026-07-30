Punjab sanitation workers' bandh shuts markets after police lathi charge
India
Markets and commercial establishments remained shut at many places in Punjab on Thursday after sanitation workers called a statewide bandh.
The protest erupted following a police lathi charge in Barnala last week, where officers clashed with workers during a municipal cleanup.
Despite the shutdown, essential services like hospitals and pharmacies stayed open.
Hoshiarpur march demands justice, security tightened
Sanitation workers in Hoshiarpur marched with black flags and brooms, demanding justice for injured colleagues and stricter action against suspended DSP Satvir Singh.
They're also pushing for cases under the SC/ST Act and solutions to longstanding job issues.
Security has been tightened at protest sites to keep things calm.