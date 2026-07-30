Punjab sanitation workers stage bandh demanding job-security pay and police-accountability
Punjab saw a bandh in several towns on Thursday as sanitation workers, on strike since July 8, observed a shutdown, pushing for job security, better pay, and accountability for police actions during the July 22 Barnala incident.
The protest, ongoing since July 8, sparked marches across cities like Barnala, Bathinda, Moga, and Faridkot.
Punjab government agrees regularize sanitation workers
Major parties like Congress, BJP, and Akali Dal have shown support by visiting injured workers and backing their demands.
The state government has agreed to regularize long-term contract workers and raise wages from ₹14,000 to ₹20,500. Still, some issues remain unresolved.
Meanwhile, the NHRC has asked Punjab officials for a report on police conduct during the protests as extra cops are deployed to keep things calm.