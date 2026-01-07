Punjab schools closed till January 13 as cold wave hits hard
All schools in Punjab—government and private—are closed until January 13 because of a harsh cold wave and thick fog.
The move, announced by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, is meant to keep students safe during chilly, low-visibility mornings.
Classes are set to resume on January 14.
Why does this matter?
It's not just about missing classes—the India Meteorological Department says temperatures in parts of Punjab and Haryana have dipped below 5°C, making travel risky, especially for kids.
The cold snap is expected to last at least until January 9, with authorities warning about health and safety concerns and the risk of accidents due to foggy conditions.
Other states feeling the chill too
Punjab isn't alone—schools in Delhi, Jharkhand, and Tripura are also closed because of the cold.
Authorities are urging parents to keep kids warm indoors and stay updated on local alerts.