Punjab SGPC seeks FIR against Bhagwant Mann and police officials

Mann says video faked with mask

Mann insists he had nothing to do with the video, citing forensic reports and claiming it was faked using a mask.

He also called out the SGPC for not going after other politicians in similar situations.

Meanwhile, posters calling for Mann's social boycott (after a strong statement from Akal Takht labeling him "anti-Guru") have popped up across Punjab.

Despite all this noise, Mann has served as chief minister.