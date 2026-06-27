Punjab SGPC seeks FIR against Bhagwant Mann and police officials
Punjab's top Sikh body, the SGPC, is pushing for an FIR against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and some police officials after a controversial video went viral.
They've accused Mann of sacrilege and abusing his power, and SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami says he'll meet the state police chief because he's frustrated with the government's lack of action.
Mann says video faked with mask
Mann insists he had nothing to do with the video, citing forensic reports and claiming it was faked using a mask.
He also called out the SGPC for not going after other politicians in similar situations.
Meanwhile, posters calling for Mann's social boycott (after a strong statement from Akal Takht labeling him "anti-Guru") have popped up across Punjab.
Despite all this noise, Mann has served as chief minister.