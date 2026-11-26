Punjab shifts 31 senior police officers ahead of 2027 polls
Big shakeup in Punjab Police: 31 senior officers have been moved around as the state gears up for the 2027 assembly elections.
This reshuffle follows Election Commission rules: basically, officials posted in their home districts or those who have completed three years in the same district by Nov. 30 must be transferred.
The goal? Keep things fair and neutral before voters head to the polls.
Notable Punjab transfers include 6 officers
Some notable switches: Swapan Sharma is now deputy inspector general of Ropar Range, Satinder Singh is taking charge as Ludhiana police chief, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar heads Jalandhar, and Kuldeep Singh will lead Amritsar.
Other key moves include Surendra Lamba to Sangrur and Charanjit Singh to Ludhiana Rural.
These changes are all about making sure the police force is ready and unbiased for election season.