Punjab to regularize over 65,000 contract workers across 51 departments
Punjab just announced it's regularizing over 65,000 contract workers across 51 government departments, meaning no more job uncertainty for thousands.
The state is repealing one existing Act and bringing in two new Bills to shift these workers from temporary gigs to direct contractual engagement, and later may be considered for absorption against sanctioned vacancies after meeting service requirements.
Bhagwant Mann says 26,000 workers benefit
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann says this move will finally cut out middlemen and protect workers' rights.
More than 26,000 workers are the first immediate beneficiaries, and implementation begins within 45 days.
High-risk staff like firefighters get eligible after three years; others after five, with 10 years needed before consideration for absorption into regular, sanctioned posts.
Once transitioned to direct contractual status, workers get benefits like maternity leave and job security, plus attendance will be tracked through biometric systems.
The process kicks off within the next 45 days.