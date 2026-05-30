Punjab to regularize over 65,000 contract workers across 51 departments

Bhagwant Mann says 26,000 workers benefit

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann says this move will finally cut out middlemen and protect workers' rights.

More than 26,000 workers are the first immediate beneficiaries, and implementation begins within 45 days.

High-risk staff like firefighters get eligible after three years; others after five, with 10 years needed before consideration for absorption into regular, sanctioned posts.

Once transitioned to direct contractual status, workers get benefits like maternity leave and job security, plus attendance will be tracked through biometric systems.

The process kicks off within the next 45 days.