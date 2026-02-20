Punjab to roll out ₹1,000 monthly payment for women

Funding the scheme

The scheme could benefit a huge number of women but comes with a hefty price tag: around ₹1,000-1,300 crore each month.

Punjab plans to fund this using money from land auctions in Greater Mohali and by taking on more loans, with the state having borrowed ₹18,268.91 crore in the first three quarters of the current fiscal and potentially raising another ₹12,000 crore by March.

With Haryana and Himachal Pradesh running similar programs (offering even higher payouts), Punjab's move highlights a wider trend—but also raises questions about how sustainable these big promises really are for the state's finances.

Final approval rests with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.