Punjab wheat mandis flooded, nearly half 120L tons unstored
India
Punjab's wheat season just took another hit: unexpected rain and storms on May 3 have flooded mandis, leaving huge piles of wheat at risk.
This comes after earlier crop damage in March and April, especially around Jalandhar and Ludhiana.
Now, out of 120 lakh tons brought in, nearly half are still waiting for a safe place to go.
Punjab godowns full, modern silos underused
Storage is a real headache this year: most godowns are already packed with rice and old wheat, so there's barely room left for the new crop.
Only a tiny portion has made it into modern silos.
With about 30% of mandis in eastern districts winding down early, the government is hustling to finish procurement smoothly and keep farmers protected from losses.