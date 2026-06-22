Punjab's Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna offers women monthly cash
India
Punjab's new Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna is all about supporting women with monthly cash: ₹1,500 for Dalit women and ₹1,000 for others.
Starting July 1, 2026, the money goes straight into their bank accounts, making things simple and direct.
Punjab scheme backed by ₹9,300 cr
With a massive budget of ₹9,300 crore, this scheme aims to reach about 97% of women in the state.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann believes that financial stability lets women play a bigger role at home and in society.
The initiative is part of AAP's ongoing promise to empower women, and yes, even those already getting social security pensions can sign up.