Punjab's Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana reaches 33L women
India
Punjab's Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana has reached almost 33 lakh women, offering a real boost for those juggling education, healthcare, and everyday expenses.
Funds have already landed in many accounts as of June 25, with the next batch set for August 1.
Nearly 70L registrations show demand
The scheme mainly supports women carrying big financial responsibilities (most are between 36 and 59 years old).
With nearly 70 lakh registrations, it's clear there's huge demand.
Women like Sunita Rani from Fazilka say the money helped pay for her children's schooling, while Pachho from Ferozepur used it to cover medical bills and daily needs after losing her husband.
For many, this support is helping them manage life's essentials just a little more easily.