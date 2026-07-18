Punjab's Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana reaches 33L women

The scheme mainly supports women carrying big financial responsibilities (most are between 36 and 59 years old).

With nearly 70 lakh registrations, it's clear there's huge demand.

Women like Sunita Rani from Fazilka say the money helped pay for her children's schooling, while Pachho from Ferozepur used it to cover medical bills and daily needs after losing her husband.

For many, this support is helping them manage life's essentials just a little more easily.