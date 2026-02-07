Punjab's year-long celebration for Guru Ravidas's 650th birthday begins
Punjab just kicked off a year-long celebration for Guru Ravidas's 650th birthday, running until February 2027.
The state will host religious, cultural, and academic events to honor his teachings.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid obeisance at Sri Khuralgarh Sahib before participating in the state-level celebrations marking the 649th Parkash Purb, saying the government is committed to spreading Guru Ravidas's message of equality and service.
Research chairs, dedicated research center to be set up
The government is rolling out new research chairs at Panjab University and Guru Nanak Dev University, plus a dedicated research center in Ballan, Jalandhar. A ₹148 crore memorial has also been completed at Khuralgarh Sahib along with upgraded water facilities.
Mann paid obeisance and spoke about the government's commitment to spreading Guru Ravidas's teachings, saying they remain relevant today.
The hope is these celebrations inspire more people to live by values like justice and equality.