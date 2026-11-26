Puri Jagannath Temple resumes Ratna Bhandar inventory after 48 years
After 48 years, the Puri Jagannath Temple is finally conducting an inventory of its Ratna Bhandar treasury.
The process kicked off in March using 3D mapping and videography to keep things transparent.
It was halted after the final sessions on October 31 and November 1, during Karthik rituals, but now the final stretch is underway.
Experts overseeing inventory until November 27
A team of experts (including gemologists and a retired judge) is overseeing the inventory, which will run until November 27, 2026.
To keep religious activities going smoothly, devotees can still visit from the Bahara Katha side during this period.
The whole process takes about 93 hours and 51 minutes over 17 days, and highlights how seriously the temple takes preserving its cultural treasures.