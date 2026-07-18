Puri Rath Yatra draws millions, 2 deaths and 100+ hospitalized
Puri's famous Rath Yatra kicked off this week, drawing millions of devotees for the nine-day journey of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.
But this year's huge crowds led to two deaths and over 100 people being hospitalized, a somber reminder of just how intense the rush was.
Nearly 12,000 police deployed in Puri
Nearly 12,000 police officers are on duty to manage security and keep things running smoothly.
The festival started with the traditional Pahandi ritual as the deities were placed on their grand wooden chariots.
Before the procession rolled out, Puri's king performed Chhera Panhara, sweeping the chariots with a golden broom to show everyone is equal here.
Coming up: Bahuda Yatra (the return journey) on July 24, Suna Besha where deities wear gold, and Niladri Bije with Rasagola offerings to Goddess Laxmi.