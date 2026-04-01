Puri's Teenaa Rath scores 500, school confirms CBSE top-five rule

Teenaa Rath credits study, plans NEET

Teenaa credits her long study hours (sometimes up to 12 a day) and support from her parents and teachers for this win.

She's aiming to become a cardiac surgeon next, with plans to move to Bhubaneswar for NEET prep.

Odisha's Chief Minister cheered her on along with other students (this year saw over 2.4 million students take the exam, with more than 55,000 scoring above 95%).