Puri's Teenaa Rath scores 500, school confirms CBSE top-five rule
India
Teenaa Rath from Puri, Odisha, just scored a flawless 500 in her CBSE Class 10 exams: full marks in five subjects and a near-perfect 99 in math.
Her school, Mothers's Public School, confirmed the score follows official CBSE rules based on the top five subjects.
Teenaa Rath credits study, plans NEET
Teenaa credits her long study hours (sometimes up to 12 a day) and support from her parents and teachers for this win.
She's aiming to become a cardiac surgeon next, with plans to move to Bhubaneswar for NEET prep.
Odisha's Chief Minister cheered her on along with other students (this year saw over 2.4 million students take the exam, with more than 55,000 scoring above 95%).