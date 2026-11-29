A tragic story out of Bihar's Purnea district: Guddi Kumari and her alleged lover Rishi Kumar have been arrested after allegedly killing Guddi's 69-year-old mother-in-law, Ramla Devi.

The incident happened around 3am on November 25, when Devi reportedly walked in on the couple together.

In a panic, they attacked her with a bamboo-root tool called a mungra.