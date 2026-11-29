Purnea: Guddi Kumari and Rishi Kumar arrested for alleged murder
A tragic story out of Bihar's Purnea district: Guddi Kumari and her alleged lover Rishi Kumar have been arrested after allegedly killing Guddi's 69-year-old mother-in-law, Ramla Devi.
The incident happened around 3am on November 25, when Devi reportedly walked in on the couple together.
In a panic, they attacked her with a bamboo-root tool called a mungra.
Police say couple allegedly confessed
At first, suspicion fell on neighbors because of a land dispute.
But police soon uncovered that Guddi and Rishi had been in a relationship for two years.
After being questioned, both allegedly confessed to their involvement in the murder, police said.
The case highlights how digging deeper can reveal what really happened.
Both are now in custody as the investigation continues.