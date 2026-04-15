Purushottam Express strikes passengers on Prayagraj tracks killing 5
India
A tragic train accident shook Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.
It started when a man was hit by the Kalka Express and the train stopped suddenly.
Curious passengers got off to check what happened, but while they were on the tracks, another train, the Purushottam Express, came through and struck them, leading to five deaths.
Police identify 3 victims, 5 postmortems
Police have identified three of the victims: Baliram from Siwan (Bihar), Sunil Kumar from Bishandarpur (Mirzapur), and Akash from Prithvipur Khairgarh (Firozabad).
The other two are still being identified.
All five bodies have been sent for postmortem exams.