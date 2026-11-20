Purvanchal Expressway chain crash near Fakhruddinpur kills 3, injures 14
A major crash on Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal Expressway on Thursday left three people dead and 14 others hurt.
The accident happened near Fakhruddinpur village when a private bus from Lucknow hit a trailer in morning fog, setting off a chain reaction with two more busses and five trucks involved.
Police evacuate injured, Mohammad Faisal identified
Police arrived quickly, getting all the injured (ranging from young children to senior citizens) to the hospital.
Among those killed was Mohammad Faisal, 30, from Delhi; authorities are still identifying the others.
Relief work is ongoing, and traffic was back to normal after more than two hours.