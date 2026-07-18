Pushpakandam village in Kerala seeks to restore post office PIN
Pushpakandam village in Kerala is working to bring back its beloved post office after it was moved six kilometers away last year due to an old building and fewer visitors.
For about 44 years, this post office and its unique PIN code meant a lot to the community, so losing it felt like losing part of their identity.
Villagers raised 2L, rebuilt post office
Not ready to give up, locals formed a committee and convinced postal officials to let them rebuild, if they could meet proper standards.
Led by ward member P.J. Jomon, the villagers raised 200,000 rupees together and finished construction in just three months (with some funds still pending).
Postwoman Sreelakshmi shared that the new space finally has better amenities, and everyone's pitching in to keep business strong so their post office stays open for good.