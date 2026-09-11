Putin in Delhi as Canada says India trade deal 2026
India
Russian President Vladimir Putin touched down in Delhi for the BRICS summit, hoping to strengthen India-Russia partnerships in trade and energy. His high-level delegation signals just how important this visit is.
Meanwhile, Canada's top diplomat says an India-Canada trade deal will be ready by late 2026, so keep an eye out.
Ladakh reform and DU hostel expansion
Ladakh's getting a fresh governance model with more powers but no full statehood or legislature.
Over at Delhi University, there's good news for students: hostel seats will jump from 7,210 to 12,754 over five years to help meet growing demand.