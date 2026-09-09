Putin-Modi meeting ahead of BRICS: Su-57, nuclear energy on agenda 

He also said that Russia was awaiting negotiations with India on setting up new nuclear power plants.

The upcoming meeting comes after a recent interaction between Modi and Putin on August 31 at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

During that meeting, Modi emphasized India's message for peace amid the Ukraine conflict. He said, "Every day spent perpetuating war pushes humanity backwards," urging for an end to the ongoing conflict.