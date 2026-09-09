Putin-Modi meeting ahead of BRICS: Su-57, nuclear energy on agenda
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, a day ahead of the summit of BRICS leaders in New Delhi. The meeting is expected to focus on strengthening trade, energy, and defense ties between the two countries. Dmitry Peskov, the Russian presidential spokesperson, confirmed that both nations are looking into cooperation in rare earths and the possible sale of Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jets to India.
Recent engagement
Modi's message for peace during Ukraine conflict meeting
He also said that Russia was awaiting negotiations with India on setting up new nuclear power plants.
The upcoming meeting comes after a recent interaction between Modi and Putin on August 31 at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
During that meeting, Modi emphasized India's message for peace amid the Ukraine conflict. He said, "Every day spent perpetuating war pushes humanity backwards," urging for an end to the ongoing conflict.
Defense cooperation
Russia to meet S-400 delivery obligations in 2026
Peskov also confirmed that the delivery of S-400 Triumf air defense systems to India in 2026 was on the agenda.
He said, "Russia is capable of fulfilling its obligations, and they will be fulfilled."
"We have no doubt that the summit will be successful. Russia, we are doing our best to contribute to further development of BRICS cooperation.....So, those are policy and security, economy and finance, and cultural and humanitarian contexts," a Kremlin spokesperson also said.
Summit agenda
BRICS summit to focus on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation
The BRICS summit will focus on the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability." It will also discuss strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities.
Peskov described BRICS as a flexible club organized around policy and security, economics and finance, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
India is the chair for the 2026 edition.
Possible attendees
Xi Jinping's potential attendance at BRICS summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping is also expected to attend the BRICS summit, although there has been no official confirmation yet.
If he does attend, it will be his first visit to India since the 2019 informal summit with Modi.
Other leaders attending include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, among others.