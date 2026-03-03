LOADING...
Sindhu confirmed her safe return and thanked Dubai authorities for their support

PV Sindhu escapes Middle East war zone, lands in Bengaluru

By Snehil Singh
Mar 03, 2026
01:45 pm
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has returned to Bengaluru after being stranded in Dubai due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. She was supposed to participate in the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, but missed it due to flight cancellations. Taking to social media, Sindhu confirmed her safe return and thanked Dubai authorities for their support during this challenging time.

PV Sindhu's message after reaching Bengaluru

Coach Pratama speaks on explosion

Sindhu and her team, including coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama, had a narrow escape from an explosion near their stay in Dubai. The incident occurred amid rising tensions in the region following US and Israeli strikes on Iran. In a video message, Sindhu described the situation as "extremely tense," revealing that she could hear interception sounds overhead before an explosion happened close to their location at Dubai airport.

Sindhu thanks Dubai authorities for help

Coach Pratama also spoke about the explosion, expressing concern over their safety. He said they were put in a hotel for security, but still worried about getting to the All England Championships on time. Despite these challenges, Sindhu remained grateful for the support she received during this difficult time. She thanked ground teams, airport staff, and immigration officials for their empathy and professionalism throughout her ordeal in Dubai.

BWF prioritized safety amid tensions

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) also prioritized the safety of all involved. Sindhu even considered driving to Oman for her first-round match, but ultimately couldn't make it due to the situation. Speaking to PTI, former India coach Vimal Kumar confirmed Sindhu's disappointment over missing out on the championships and told him over a call that she had resigned herself to this fate.

