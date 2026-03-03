PV Sindhu escapes Middle East war zone, lands in Bengaluru

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has returned to Bengaluru after being stranded in Dubai due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. She was supposed to participate in the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, but missed it due to flight cancellations. Taking to social media, Sindhu confirmed her safe return and thanked Dubai authorities for their support during this challenging time.

Twitter Post PV Sindhu's message after reaching Bengaluru Back home in Bangalore and safe 🙏



The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I’m truly grateful to be back to my house. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and… — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 3, 2026

Near miss Coach Pratama speaks on explosion Sindhu and her team, including coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama, had a narrow escape from an explosion near their stay in Dubai. The incident occurred amid rising tensions in the region following US and Israeli strikes on Iran. In a video message, Sindhu described the situation as "extremely tense," revealing that she could hear interception sounds overhead before an explosion happened close to their location at Dubai airport.

Advertisement

Safety worries Sindhu thanks Dubai authorities for help Coach Pratama also spoke about the explosion, expressing concern over their safety. He said they were put in a hotel for security, but still worried about getting to the All England Championships on time. Despite these challenges, Sindhu remained grateful for the support she received during this difficult time. She thanked ground teams, airport staff, and immigration officials for their empathy and professionalism throughout her ordeal in Dubai.

Advertisement