PwC finds 46% of UK households miss economic growth benefits
PwC's new report shows that 46% of UK households (about 12.5 million) aren't seeing any real benefits from the country's economic growth.
The gap is especially noticeable in the North and Midlands, where households have less spending power than the national average.
PwC report suggests local revenue control
The study highlights a big North-South split: households in the North East have £1,542 less to spend each year compared to the average, while the South East has £2,154 more.
London is also above average.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham says tackling these regional differences is a priority, but there are concerns about how surges in UK government borrowing costs might affect public spending.
The report suggests giving local governments more control over revenues could help make prosperity fairer across all regions.