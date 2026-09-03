PwC finds 46% of UK households miss economic growth benefits

The study highlights a big North-South split: households in the North East have £1,542 less to spend each year compared to the average, while the South East has £2,154 more.

London is also above average.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham says tackling these regional differences is a priority, but there are concerns about how surges in UK government borrowing costs might affect public spending.

The report suggests giving local governments more control over revenues could help make prosperity fairer across all regions.