Quraishi's book recalls Manmohan Singh's 'I will commit suicide' statement India Jul 12, 2026

In a new book by former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi, he shares an intense moment with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the 2012 Uttar Pradesh polls.

After Congress leaders criticized the Election Commission for enforcing rules, Singh reportedly told Quraishi, "I will commit suicide," showing just how seriously he took attacks on the Commission's credibility.