Quraishi's book recalls Manmohan Singh's 'I will commit suicide' statement
India
In a new book by former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi, he shares an intense moment with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the 2012 Uttar Pradesh polls.
After Congress leaders criticized the Election Commission for enforcing rules, Singh reportedly told Quraishi, "I will commit suicide," showing just how seriously he took attacks on the Commission's credibility.
Manmohan Singh backed the Election Commission
Singh reassured Quraishi that "the Election Commission is not just India's pride; it is the soul of our democracy." He stressed that protecting its integrity was crucial and promised his full support.
Quraishi remembers Singh as a leader deeply committed to constitutional values and democratic principles.