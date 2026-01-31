R-Day: President Murmu's 'At home' reception celebrates Northeast flavors

Thukpa, momos, and matabari peda

The vegetarian spread, crafted by Chef Aabhishek Bedi Varma and his Guwahati team, featured crowd-pleasers like thukpa, momos, paknam, and singju—dishes you don't usually see at such high-profile events.

Desserts like black rice kheer and matabari peda brought even more Northeast flair.

From the decor to the music to the invites, everything highlighted Northeast India's rich traditions.

It's a refreshing nod to local heritage on a national stage—proof that diverse Indian cuisines are finally getting their moment in the spotlight.