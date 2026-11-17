R Mohan arrested for AI books with fake author names
A Chennai publisher, R Mohan, has been arrested for allegedly sending AI-generated books with fake author names to government libraries.
The issue came to light when author Perumal Murugan spotted suspicious books at a Coimbatore library, raising concerns about what's actually on the shelves.
DVAC uncovers conspiracy in book procurement
The DVAC's probe uncovered a scheme involving conspiracy and forgery in book procurement.
Raids at other libraries and a printing press turned up more irregularities, leading the Tamil Nadu government to order an audit of public libraries across Tamil Nadu.