R Rajagopal gets passport after West Bengal voter list delay India Jul 03, 2026

R Rajagopal, former editor of The Telegraph, can finally travel again: His passport renewal came through after more than 100 days stuck in paperwork.

The holdup happened because his name was dropped from West Bengal's voter list during a recent revision, triggering an adverse police report.

Kerala's chief minister even stepped in to help clear things up, and now officials say his passport is printed and should arrive by Saturday.