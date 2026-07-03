R Rajagopal gets passport after West Bengal voter list delay
R Rajagopal, former editor of The Telegraph, can finally travel again: His passport renewal came through after more than 100 days stuck in paperwork.
The holdup happened because his name was dropped from West Bengal's voter list during a recent revision, triggering an adverse police report.
Kerala's chief minister even stepped in to help clear things up, and now officials say his passport is printed and should arrive by Saturday.
Kolkata voter list errors delayed passports
Turns out Rajagopal isn't alone: at least 17 people in Kolkata faced similar passport delays thanks to voter list errors from the Special Intensive Revision.
Millions were removed from West Bengal's electoral rolls this year, affecting at least 17 people so far, officials say.
Officials blame procedural mistakes, and are investigating how these glitches are impacting basic rights like getting a passport.