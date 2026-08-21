R Subhash Reddy to head probe into NEET Parliament protest
A former Supreme Court judge, R Subhash Reddy, is now heading a five-member committee to dig into what really happened during the student protest at Parliament last July.
Students were out rallying against a NEET exam leak, but things got violent: More than 200 protesters and nearly as many police officers were hurt.
There are also claims that outsiders stirred up trouble and that police may have gone too far.
Panel to probe police force misuse
The panel isn't just checking who started the violence: They will also investigate if police used excessive force (like pellet guns and tear gas), especially against female protesters.
Plus, they will review whether laws meant to keep order (Section 152 of BNS and Section 163 of BNSS) were misused to shut down peaceful protests or free speech.
All this comes after the Supreme Court stepped in, saying these allegations need a fair look so those affected get justice.