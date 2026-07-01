R. Sugathan back in custody after Vellaikkadavu search fails
India
BJP councilor R. Sugathan is back in judicial custody after police couldn't find the weapon linked to an assault at the Vellaikkadavu temple festival, even with extra hours granted by the court.
During transport for a medical check, Sugathan accused police of harassment, prompting the judge to switch his supervision to another officer.
Sugathan remanded to Viyyur Central Prison
Sugathan was arrested for allegedly attacking a person during a clash over a temple festival procession, and also faces a separate case for attacking police when they went to arrest him.
Heavy security was in place at court as BJP supporters protested his detention, but with no new evidence found, he's been sent back to Viyyur Central Prison for now.