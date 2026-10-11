R Veeramani booked in 6th POCSO case after 2 victims
India
R Veeramani, who leads the Gem Group of Companies, has now been booked in a sixth child abuse case under the POCSO Act.
This update comes after two more victims came forward, and follows his arrest, along with Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan, back in August for allegedly abusing minors.
R Veeramani probe: 10 minors, arrests
So far, 10 minor girls are involved in the ongoing probe.
Police found videos at Veeramani's home and have arrested several people close to him (including drivers and an associate named Sangeetha) for allegedly helping with these crimes.
Despite all this, Veeramani and his co-accused deny any wrongdoing and remain in jail as the investigation continues.