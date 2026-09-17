Rabid dog bites 18 in Gujarat, victims receive anti-rabies shots
India
A rabid dog went on a rampage in Kathlal, Gujarat, biting 18 people, leaving the community shaken.
Everyone who was hurt got anti-rabies shots at the local health center, and three people with more serious injuries were referred to a hospital in Nadiad for extra care.
Residents beat dog to death
Worried about their safety (especially for children and older people), residents joined forces with the stray animal control team to track down the dog.
Once they found it, they beat it to death.
The whole incident has sparked fresh conversations about managing stray dogs better in neighborhoods.