Radha and Madhu arrested in Rajkot for Hakuben Parmar's murder
In Gujarat's Rajkot district, two sisters, Radha and Madhu, and two men have been arrested after their aunt, Hakuben Parmar, was found dead in a secluded area near Navagarh railway station on November 11.
The sisters first tried to poison her soda; when that didn't work, they strangled her with her own scarf.
Police: feud over Hakuben and Ravi
Police say the motive was a family feud over Hakuben's relationship with Ravi.
Radha and Madhu were upset about it and had confronted Hakuben several times.
Tensions boiled over after a big argument days before the murder.
All four accused are now in custody as investigations continue.