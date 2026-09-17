Radha Ashtami festival on September 19 honors Radha's birth

The main puja runs from 11:01am to 1:28pm and features a golden idol of Radharani placed on a mandala with a kalasha.

Many people fast, either all day or just have one meal (that's called Ekabhukta Vrat).

After the prayers, the worshiped idol is offered as a donation to an Acharya to wrap up their vrat, reflecting on Radha and Krishna's deep connection.