Radha Ashtami festival on September 19 honors Radha's birth
India
Radha Ashtami, the festival honoring goddess Radha's birth, is happening on September 19 this year.
It's a special day for Krishna and Radha fans, rooted in the Shukla Paksha Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar.
Main puja runs 11:01am to 1:28pm
The main puja runs from 11:01am to 1:28pm and features a golden idol of Radharani placed on a mandala with a kalasha.
Many people fast, either all day or just have one meal (that's called Ekabhukta Vrat).
After the prayers, the worshiped idol is offered as a donation to an Acharya to wrap up their vrat, reflecting on Radha and Krishna's deep connection.