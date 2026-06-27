Radio collared tuskless elephant found dead in Kerala's Vettampara forest
A radio-collared, tuskless elephant that had been relocated from residential areas was found dead in Kerala's Vettampara forest on Saturday.
The animal had wandered into neighborhoods in Kothamangalam, causing quite a stir, so officials tranquilized it and fitted it with a tracking device before releasing it back into the wild to avoid more run-ins with people.
Post mortem planned, Malayattoor DFO says
Malayattoor Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Karthik P shared that the elephant was discovered near the edge of the forest during routine monitoring.
He added that a post-mortem would be carried out.
The sudden loss has sparked concerns about how hard it can be for elephants to adjust after being moved away from human areas, highlighting ongoing challenges with human-wildlife conflict.