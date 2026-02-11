Rafale jets to help IAF meet fighter shortfall

What is the status of the deal

India's Defence Acquisition Council is likely to consider granting Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the programme—worth about ₹3.25 lakh crore—right before French President Macron visits.

The IAF currently has only 29 fighter squadrons, well below its target of 42, making this upgrade urgent.

With the Rafale hailed as the "hero of Operation Sindoor," it is emerging as a frontrunner to help address that shortfall.