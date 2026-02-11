Rafale jets to help IAF meet fighter shortfall
India is moving closer to clearing a major proposal to acquire 114 multi-role fighter aircraft, and the French-made Rafale is leading the pack.
IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor even called Rafale the "hero of Operation Sindoor," highlighting just how much faith the force has in these jets as it looks to strengthen its defense game.
What is the status of the deal
India's Defence Acquisition Council is likely to consider granting Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the programme—worth about ₹3.25 lakh crore—right before French President Macron visits.
The IAF currently has only 29 fighter squadrons, well below its target of 42, making this upgrade urgent.
With the Rafale hailed as the "hero of Operation Sindoor," it is emerging as a frontrunner to help address that shortfall.