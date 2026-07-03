Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi government of dividing Manipur after arson
India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is calling out the Modi government for dividing Manipur, after tribal villages were hit by arson attacks: 20 homes in Leikot Kuki village were burned down, allegedly by the NSCN-IM rebel group.
Gandhi posted on X, saying, "Manipur has been burning for years," and pointed to the government's divisive policies as the cause of deaths and broken families.
Tribal villages attacked near Myanmar border
Tensions keep rising: just this week, more tribal villages near Myanmar's border were attacked.
The situation has been tense since clashes broke out in May, including a hostage crisis that deepened mistrust between local communities.