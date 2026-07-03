Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi government of dividing Manipur after arson India Jul 03, 2026

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is calling out the Modi government for dividing Manipur, after tribal villages were hit by arson attacks: 20 homes in Leikot Kuki village were burned down, allegedly by the NSCN-IM rebel group.

Gandhi posted on X, saying, "Manipur has been burning for years," and pointed to the government's divisive policies as the cause of deaths and broken families.