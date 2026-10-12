Rahul Gandhi, INDIA march sc over vote chori, CJI declines
Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA alliance announced a march to the Supreme Court in Delhi on Monday, October 12, 2026, with leaders scheduled to converge at 1.30pm over claims of vote chori (vote theft) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The plan was to hand a memo to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, but he declined to meet them, citing ongoing judicial work.
Delhi tightens security for 'Chalo Delhi'
This march is part of the INDIA bloc's Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy push, urging young people and civil society to join in.
Delhi ramped up security (entry and exit at six metro stations will remain closed from 6am to 4pm on October 12), and leaders are scheduled to converge at the Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road junction at 1.30pm after thousands were detained earlier this week.
Gandhi's message: Let's stand together for fair elections and protect our constitutional values.