Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty in Savarkar defamation case
Rahul Gandhi has pleaded not guilty to defamation charges brought by Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
The case centers on Gandhi's 2023 London remarks, where he claimed Savarkar wrote about taking part in violence against a Muslim man.
Charges read out on July 11
At a July 11 hearing, the court read out the charges and Gandhi's lawyer entered a not-guilty plea for him—Gandhi wasn't there in person but was represented.
The next hearing is set for July 29 as the trial moves forward.
Lawyer questions if Satyaki is truly related to V.D. Savarkar
Gandhi's lawyer also challenged whether Satyaki Savarkar is truly related to V.D. Savarkar, questioning his family tree.
The court has asked Satyaki's side to respond by July 29.
For now, no conviction—just an ongoing legal back-and-forth.