Rahul Sharma shot dead at birthday in Ludhiana's Phullanwal Colony
India
A shocking and sad moment for Ludhiana: Rahul Sharma, son of the well-known Pandit Kulche-Chole food joint owner, was shot and killed during a birthday party near Phullanwal Colony.
An argument broke out at the celebration, leading to someone opening fire.
Rahul was hit three times and died on the spot.
Ludhiana police probe fight, seek shooter
Police are now investigating what triggered the fight and are working to identify the shooter.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Angrez Singh said that an investigation into the matter is underway.