Raigad HPCL Patalganga plant floods, about 3,000 LPG cylinders float

Kishan Jawale warns against handling cylinders

District Collector Kishan Jawale has urged everyone to steer clear of any stray cylinders near the Patalganga River.

"There is no guarantee whether the cylinders washed into the river contain gas or whether they are in a safe condition," he said, stressing that picking them up or trying to open them could be extremely dangerous.

Locals are being asked to report any sightings right away while recovery teams work to find and secure the lost cylinders.